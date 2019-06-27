Celebrate Independence Day in Madison County

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, in July of 1776, referring to the Declaration of Independence by the colonies: "I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival … It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more!"

Adams' prediction came true and, every summer, Madison County citizens celebrate their independence with excitement and vigor. Next week, join with the community and celebrate the Land of the Free! We've provided a list of events near you, so mark your calendar, load up on bug spray and get ready for a celebration!

Spirit of Greenville

Head west and stop by Haffye Hayes Park in Greenville for the 2019 Spirit of Greenville fireworks show. The fireworks will be shot off over the park's pond once the sky grows dark. Bring a folding chair, blanket or the bed of a pickup truck and get ready to celebrate in a spectacular way!

God and Country Celebration

The Madison Lions Club is hosting their annual God and Country Celebration at Lake Frances! Fireworks will begin at dusk. Beforehand, there will be entertainment from Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band and Merv Mattair and the Boyz to Kings group. Lake Frances sits within Lake Shore Drive, in Madison.

Cherry Lake American Legion Post 224

American Legion Post 224, next to Madison County's big, beautiful Cherry Lake, will begin their annual fireworks show at nightfall. American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Circle. In fact, if you're at the lake, stay put. Residents and clubs around the body of water will continue to shoot fireworks into the night!