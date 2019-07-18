CBD, Hemp class to be held

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

You've seen the words CBD and hemp around every corner and on plenty of storefronts. You've also heard that it has the power to relieve pain, but what exactly are CBD and hemp, and what do they do?

On Tuesday, July 23, join North Florida Pharmacy at the Revival Wellness Center, located at 362 SW Hancock Ave., in Madison, to learn about CBD and hemp. With multiple products, forms and benefits of the substance, you're invited to learn about its use and legality.

The informational session will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you have plans to attend, call (850) 973-8120 to RSVP by Monday, July 22. You may also email nfpmadison@gmail.com or send North Florida Pharmacy a message on Facebook.