It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of CaSandra Hawkins Martin Duhart at the age of 57. CaSandra died on Monday, May 28, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

CaSandra was born on Nov. 5, 1960, to the late Joe Will (J.W.) and Rachel Hawkins. She was a graduate of Madison County High School. She received her BS Degree from Bethune Cookman College. She was able to inspire many lives as a science and math teacher for 32 years.

CaSandra is survived by her husband Cornelius Duhart; her son, Jerome Martin; her sisters: Phyllis (Tommy) Sampson, Valerie Thomas, Clinita Hawkins and brother, Billy (April) Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her sister, Ann (Willie) Glee.

A wake and musical tribute celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 8, at Shiloh M.B. Church, located at 221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in Madison, beginning at 4 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 9, at 12 p.m., at Watson Temple Institutional Church of God in Christ located at 665 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee.