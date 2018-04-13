Carroll embarks on Tour de Rancho

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Heath Carroll, of Madison, is picking up the guitar and hitting the road next week. Beginning on Thursday, April 19, Carroll will play at Rancho Alegre, in Nashville, Ga., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday, April 20, Carroll will stop at Rancho Grande, in Fitzgerald, Ga., and will play from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, April 21, Carroll will play at Madison's Rancho Grande, on Pinckney St., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Carroll picked up the guitar in his freshman year of high school and taught himself how to play guitar. He says he always looked up to bands from the 90s. “Everything from the 90s was good,” said Carroll. Recently, Carroll went into the studio for the first time to record demo-songs. He traveled to Moultrie, Ga. on Dec. 18, to Studio D Recordings, owned by Gary DiBenedetto. Carroll recorded “Shotgun Rider,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Love Go Wild.”

“Everybody has that dream of playing for thousands and thousands of people,” said Carroll. “But if that doesn't happen and I'm [still] making a living, I'd be happy with it.” Carroll graduated from Madison County High School in 2012 and is the son of Jamie and Aimee Carroll.