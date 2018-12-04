Mrs. Carolyn June Cooley, 77, of Lee, Fla., passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Lake Park of Madison Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Carolyn was born on June 7, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Elmer and Mary (Hibbard) Hanson. She became a Christian at age 10 and attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Mulberry, Ohio. She attended God's Bible High School and attended college at Owosso College and the Assemblies of God College. Carolyn was licensed as an Exhorter with the Church of God and was the co-founder of Sarasota's Good Samaritan Ministries in Sarasota, Fla.

As her husband of nearly fifty-three years, I want to share who Carolyn June Cooley is and was. I could list all her endeavors and accomplishments, and there were many, but that is not what made Carolyn unique. The real legacy she leaves has little to do with those things. Her true legacy lies in the many boxes of notebooks that contain a written record of her prayers. The tear-stained pages of those journals reflect her life, while here. She wrote her prayers because it focused her mind on the important matters of life. She prayed not only for her own loved ones, but all the strangers she met, whether in a store's checkout line, the doctor's office, or even from her bed in the hospital or nursing home.

Many times, after meeting a person, they soon would be telling her about their personal lives and problems. You see, Carolyn was a good listener and if she said she was going to pray for a person, they were not just empty words that sounded good at the time. She was a person of her word and a committed prayer warrior. Carolyn's true legacy was caring enough to go to her secret place with God and present their burdens, needs and requests.

While many seek high-visibility places and positions, Carolyn was shut-up in her secret place, alone with God. Her family is going to miss her, and her constant intercession in prayer. It is my prayer that someone will feel God's calling to fill the gap Carolyn left when she went on to heaven, as a committed prayer warrior for the many who have no one to intercede for them.

Her friends and loved ones that went on before welcomed her, I'm sure, but there were many she never had the opportunity to meet while here. They have an eternity to share their stories. I am thankful for the many years of her devoted love and commitment. She was my faithful and constant partner and I am looking forward to the day when I meet her again.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymond W. Cooley, of Lee; four daughters: Lynne "Sunny", Cheryl, Tricia and Lisa; three sons: John, Michael and Jonathan; a sister, Mary Lou; two brothers: James "Bud", and Charles; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Madison Church of God with Rev. Michael Hartwell and Rev. Jason Justus officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 5 p.m. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, in Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Church of God World Missions, designated to Tumbo Church of God Sierra Leone, Africa Acct# 1029306 PO Box 8016 Cleveland, Tenn. 37320. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com