Carolyn Cave Horn

Carolyn Cave Horne, age 95, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Madison County Memorial Hospital in Madison, Fla. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Madison.

Horne was born in Savannah, Ga., to Walter M. and Earle Hillis Cave. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers: George Cave and William (Bill) Cave.

She lived in Lakeland, Fla. for 40 years and was employed by Lakeland General Hospital for 24 years. She moved back to Madison County in 1982 and was a homemaker since that time.

Horne was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she and her husband, Eustace, were the first couple to wed in the present church building in 1942.

She is survived by one son, Eustace Horne, Jr., of Longwood, Fla; one sister, Mrs. Martha Odom, of Tallahassee; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.