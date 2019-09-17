Our beloved son, Carleton Wayne Peterson, Jr., age 45, was beckoned by God on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1973, in Springfield, Mass., and grew up in Norwalk, Conn. where he graduated from Bethel High School. He moved with his parents to South Florida and then moved to Madison in 1993.

He was well-known for his smiling face and for making everyone around him feel special. He was a cook in restaurants and was a very good one.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Peterson.

He is survived by his parents: Nancy and Carleton Peterson, Sr., of Madison; one brother, Jeffery Peterson, of Greenville, Fla.; and three children: Savannah Peterson and Troy Peterson, both of Madison, Fla.; and Maykayla French, of Jacksonville, Fla.; as well as a host of cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, in Madison, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 19. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carleton may be made to First United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 294, Madison, Fla. 32341.

T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home in Madison, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.