Carl Joseph documentary film planned

After all these years, there could be a documentary about Madison's Carl Joseph. Former ESPN writers and producers have a production company and Carl is their next project … but there's a big IF. They have to make sure there are enough old photos and videos of Carl to fill 90 minutes! Right now, there are only a handful of photos and maybe 10 minutes of good video. So Carl needs help from his friends in Madison, especially old classmates, teammates and neighbors.

If you have stored away old photos and videos with Carl in them, especially ones from football and basketball games or track … or just him hanging out or dancing … you might make some money. Documentary producers usually pay $50-$75 per photo used in the film. A video will get you $10-$25 per second or about $1,000 a minute. All photos and videos will be returned. Carl thanks you for helping him.

For more information, contact Jeff Meyers at jeff.meyers7@icloud.com.