Caring for you: Support group offered in Madison

Are you a caregiver of a loved one with memory loss? Once a month, you’re invited to join a caregivers support group in Madison, hosted by The Alzheimer’s Project.

This open and compassionate group meets every third Wednesday, at the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Upholding the motto of “caring for yourself so you can take better care of your loved one,” this support group allows caregivers to discuss concerns, stressors and related topics with other caregivers that only caregivers understand.

According to their web page, The Alzheimer’s Project is a non-profit organization based out of Tallahassee, Fla., providing comfort, support and assistance to persons with memory disorders and their caregivers across the Big Bend region. One of their ultimate goals consists of helping caregivers sustain a healthy quality of life as they care for their loved one and to provide a comfortable, dignified, quality of life for people living with dementia.

The Senior Citizens Council of Madison County is located at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr., in Madison. For more information about the support group or if you have any questions, email laura@alzheimersproject.org or call (850) 386-2778.