CareerSource North Florida to sponsor conference

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

CareerSource North Florida will sponsor the 2017 Connect Business and Leadership Conference on Friday, Mar. 10 at North Florida Community College (NFCC). Registration for the conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the NFCC Student Center.

This conference will give local business people the opportunity to learn from industry innovators and experts in the Human Resource and Management fields. There will be several sessions and round table discussions from which to choose. Round table discussions will be held on the topics of manufacturing and healthcare industries. Other session topics will include: Unique Abilities in the Workplace, Coaching and Counseling, The Florida Commission on Human Relations, Active Shooter Response, and others. The keynote address will be “Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Seriously, Strategically, and Successfully,” delivered by Dr. Regina E. Sofer. Dr. Sofer is a “consultant on professional development who places emphasis on servant leadership.”

The cost for the conference will be $12 per participant, which includes lunch. Space is limited. Visit bit.ly/csnf2017 to register or call (850) 973-4291 for more information.