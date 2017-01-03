Car vs. treeline

Photo Courtesy of R&R Event Pros

A one vehicle wreck on I-10 West resulted in Cruz’s vehicle being embedded in the treeline on Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 7 p.m.

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 7 p.m., a 2006 Chevy Malibu, driven by Jennifer Cruz, 38, of Sunland Park, NM, was traveling eastbound on I-10 (State Road 8) in the inside lane. Cruz's vehicle traveled onto the median of the roadway and continued to travel in a northeasterly direction. The vehicle then traveled across the westbound travel lanes and onto the northern shoulder of I-10. The front of Cruz's vehicle collided with a fence and then collided with an embankment. Cruz's vehicle came to a final rest facing northwest on the northern shoulder of I-10.

Cruz received minor injuries, but refused treatment. She was charged with failure to maintain in a proper lane and no or improper driver's license. Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS, and Madison Fire Rescue.