Car vs. Semi on Harvey Greene Drive

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., a collision between a semi-truck and a car occurred near Stahl-Meyer meats at the intersection of Harvey Greene Dr. and Commerce Dr. One person was injured as a result of the wreck.

According to a report by the Madison Police Department, Sandra Rivero Rodriguez, 31, of Live Oak, was traveling northeast on Harvey Greene Dr. when she approached a curve too fast, possibly distracted by the use of a cell phone. As a result, Rodriguez failed to remain in her proper lane and collided with the front-end bumper of Jerry Lee Pickles' 2016 Mack truck. Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the collision.

Rodriguez was transported by Madison County EMS to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Pickles, 66, of Crawfordville, declined the service of Madison County EMS. Rodriguez was found to be at fault and was charged with driving too fast for conditions.