Car Show for Kids set to launch

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After bringing the idea before the Town of Lee Council and having approval, the first ever Car Show for Kids is set to take place at Lee City Hall on Saturday, July 14, beginning at 10 a.m. Frank Premorel, the event planner, is seeking cars of all models, makes, years, including customs and stock cars.

Featuring some of the coolest cars anyone could ever see, the event will have food and snow-cone vendors, train rides and bounce houses for the kids. If you have a cool antique or custom ride, you can enter the event at no cost to you! So bring those hot rods, classic cars, rat rods, low riders, drag cars and custom bikes to the event for staging at 8 a.m. on the morning of the event.

For each class of vehicle, there will be trophies awarded for the first, second and third place. Remember, this is for the kids to see that cars are more than something they just ride to school in.

For more information about the event, call Lee City Hall at (850) 971-5867. City Hall is located at 286 NE County Road 255, in Lee.