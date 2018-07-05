Can you Taekwondo? Local classes start Saturday

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Do you know how to defend yourself if someone attacks you? Now you can learn with local Taekwondo classes being held in Lee.

Mike and Candy's Taekwondo will hold their opening day class on Saturday, July 7, at the Old Lee Elementary School on Lee School Rd., in Lee. Students are asked to be there by 9:30 a.m. in order to register and then class will begin at 10 a.m. Not able to make it by 10 a.m.? No worries! Walk-ins are also accepted that day until 12 noon. Classes are for students six and up, however, if you are under the age of 17, you must be accompanied by an adult.

Mike and Candy Mosher are both Board Certified with the United States Taekwondo Federation. Together, with over 35 years of experience, the Mosher's (who are both black belts) would like to teach non-violence self defense to the Madison County community. All ranks are accepted as there will be classes for beginners and up. However, if you are a yellow belt or higher, you are asked to bring your certification to class.

Taekwondo classes are a monthly fee with costs depending on the family's income. One thing is for sure, the Mosher's are keeping costs affordable so every individual has the chance to learn self defense.

Every armed service man and woman will have their class fees waived. For families that would like to learn non-violence self defense together, a family package is available. The first family member to register for classes will be charged $10 per month. Every family member after the first, will only be charged $5 per month.

Not able to make it this Saturday? Mike and Candy's Taekwondo class will be held every Saturday until further notice. So if you are not able to make it this Saturday, make sure to mark your calendar for the following Saturday's.

For additional information about Mike and Candy's Taekwondo classes or for more information about costs, please contact Donna at (850) 464-0353.