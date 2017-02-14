Can you scam me now?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Another phone scam is gaining traction in the United States. It starts with a simple question: Can you hear me? If you hear this question and you do not recognize the number, you should hang up. The scam involves the caller prompting victims to respond to the question with the word “yes.” Recording your voice saying “yes” and using it in conjunction with your phone number may be used to make unauthorized purchases or changes to various accounts.

“Its a verbal contract, just like clicking 'I agree' on a computer,” says Howard Schwartz, of the Better Business Bureau.

Newspapers and media outlets throughout the country have been reporting on this type of call since Jan. 2017. According to the popular website Snopes.com, there have been no reported incidents of individuals losing money or actually being taken advantage of as a result of saying “yes” to the question.

The Better Business Bureau suggests that if you receive or have received a call similar to the ones mentioned, to monitor your credit cards, bank statements, and phone bill.