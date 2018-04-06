Can we meet the Governor’s request? Five additional SROs needed

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In what seems to be an on-going discussion over school safety, Sheriff Ben Stewart, along with Madison County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles, addressed the Madison County Board of County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Wednesday, March 28. In order to meet the Governor's request for at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) in each school, the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) would need to hire at least five additional deputies, simply to meet this demand. “[The] greatest challenge is simply getting people,” said Stewart. According to figures provided by Stewart, the salary cost associated with five additional deputies would amount to an additional $248,275.25 per year. An additional one-time cost of $147,125 could be expected in order to provide equipment for these five additional deputies. This brings the first-year cost of adding five SROs to $395,400.25. After the first year, the salary cost would be $248,275.25. These figures do not take into account the costs associated with vehicle maintenance, fuel, auto insurance, supervision, etc. According to Dr. Pickles, the school district is to receive between $350,000 and $387,000 to cover the cost associated with SROs for the schools. This amount would be sufficient for the salaries of the additional officers, but would fall short of the expected $395,400.25 needed for the first year.

Stewart and Dr. Pickles also addressed the idea of having “guardians” in the schools. These would be school employees who could volunteer to go through extensive training in order to be armed. In order to participate, an individual would have to meet with the approval of both the sheriff and superintendent. Neither Stewart nor Dr. Pickles expressed their support for the notion of arming school employees. “I'm in the education business, not the law enforcement business,” said Dr. Pickles.

In other business before the Board, Public Works Coordinator Lonnie Thigpen addressed the Board with a request to add a total of 193.22 acres to the county's road side mowing agreement. The total cost of this addition would be $16,283.90 per year. Much of this would be covered with gas tax revenue. Some areas that are not directly related to transportation would be paid from the county's general revenue fund. The request was passed.

Emergency Management Coordinator Alan Whigham addressed the Board regarding a request to update the phone system for emergency management. Whigham requested a 36-month contract with Century Link to update the phone system. Phone service was lost during last year's hurricanes. According to Whigham, funding could be obtained through state grant money. The request was approved. Whigham also told the Board about a meeting with CSX regarding trains blocking roadways in Madison County. According to Whigham, CSX accepted responsibility for the recent 11-hour blockage near the country club. In the future, CSX will notify 911 dispatch whenever a delay takes place. Whigham told the Commissioners that CSX is committed to the goal of not having any delay longer than 30 minutes. Whigham also stated that a representative from CSX stands ready at all times in the event of a delay taking longer than 30 minutes. “[CSX] can't say it won't happen again, but now we have a person we can deal with,” said Whigham.

A request was presented regarding a road name change for SW Scruggs Ave. The Board voted to begin the process for the name change.

The Board approved the installation of a street light at the intersection of NE Colin Kelly Hwy. and NE Brickyard Pond Ave. The cost would be approximately $20 per month.

There was also discussion regarding the agreement with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for the management of the agricultural center. Much of the discussion centered around fees paid by other occupants of the agricultural center. The Commissioners decided to examine options and address the matter at the next meeting.

The next scheduled meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Board Meeting Room in the Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.