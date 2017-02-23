Calhoun Crossing crosses the line

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Solid Waste Department has 13 full service recycling and solid waste disposal facilities throughout the County. The collection centers allow residents of the County to take care of recycling and solid waste disposal together in one visit. Each center has different areas set up for newspapers, glass, plastic, and aluminum. There are also designated areas where furniture, scrap metal, yard trash, and household garbage can be dropped off. Even tires and used oil have a receiving location at 2505 Rocky Ford Rd.

Despite the comprehensive and convenient system that Madison County provides its residents, some careless citizens still illegally dump trash, tires, and animal carcasses on the sides of public roads and on private property. Florida Statute 403.413 states that some cases of littering are first degree misdemeanors. Convictions of such an offense could result in up to a $1,000 fine, up to one year in prison, and three points being added to a convicted individual's driver's license.

One particular area in Madison County seems to attract an uncommonly high level of dumping and illegal activity. Between NE Colin Kelly (Hwy 145) and NE Almond Ave., lies parcel number 12-1N-09-3490, which belongs to Mr. J.C. Bentley Jr., of Quitman, Ga. Most local residents refer to this area as “Calhoun Crossing.” A ten foot easement exists between Mr. Bentley and Tri-County Electric Cooperative, providing the continued maintenance of the power lines that cross the property. This easement, which includes an access road for crews to maintain equipment and trim trees, has provided an easily accessible and unrestricted venue for lawbreakers to illegally dump trash. Hundreds of tires, household trash, an old boat, household appliances, hazardous chemical containers, flammable containers, and deer carcasses litter either side of the access road.

Madison County Coordinator Brian Kauffman said ultimately, it is the property owner's responsibility to keep their property in compliance with State statutes. He conceded that in the absence of a concerned landowner, there is not much the County can do to prevent the dumping. However, this does not mean those dumping on private property are immune to prosecution. Recently, an Investigator from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) explored the area, identified perpetrators, and issued written warnings. He stated that the tires, in particular, create an environmental nuisance by providing breeding grounds for mosquitos. According to a Deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Calhoun Crossing is a known area rife with criminal activity-particularly the manufacture, sale, and use of drugs.

Kaitlynn Culpepper, Community Relations Specialist for Tri-County Electric Copperative, stated that the Cooperative is aware of the illegal dumping in the area and would be more than willing to assist in any way to keep it from happening. She continued by saying that with the request and permission of the property owner, Mr. Bentley, Tri-County can install gates and locks to help protect the property, as they have done with several other areas, encompassing nearly 3,000 miles of power lines.