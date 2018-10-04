Cain and Brewers win division title

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

When the Milwaukee Brewers made a deal with former Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy Lorenzo Cain, they perhaps had little idea just how much that five-year, $80 million investment would pay off. The same day the Brewers signed the free agent Cain, the Brewers also made a trade deal with the Miami Marlins for Christian Yelich. Now, Yelich and Cain have helped lead the Brewers to the first National League Central Division title since 2011.

Cain has been in major league baseball since 2009, when he entered as part of the Brewers organization. Most of Cain's professional career has been with the Kansas City Royals, with whom he won a World Series Championship in 2015. Cain was named the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2014, Cain was also named the American League Championship Series MVP. Cain was voted onto the American League All-Star team in 2015. Cain was voted onto the National League All-Star team this season.

Cain's final years with the Royals were not as productive, due partly to injuries. When Cain's contract ended, the Royals opted not to re-sign Cain, allowing him to enter the free-agent market. In January of this year, the Milwaukee Brewers of the National League made an offer for Cain, allowing him to return to the place where his major league baseball career began. Cain has made the most of this year with the Brewers, providing much needed skill in the outfield. Both Cain and Yelich have been mentioned in conversations regarding the National League MVP. One can easily see that one reason the Brewers have enjoyed the success they have this season has been due, in large part, to the addition of Cain to the roster.

Cain's contributions have not been limited to the outfield. At the plate this season, Cain had 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, a .308 batting average and a .395 on-base-percentage.

Cain and the rest of the "Brew Crew" are playing the Colorado Rockies in their National League Division Series. The winner of the best of five games series will play the winner of the Braves/Dodgers series for the National League pennant and a chance to play in this year's World Series.