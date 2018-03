Mr. C. J. Blanton Jr., 79, passed away on Thursday, March 8, at his home in Madison. Blanton is survived by his wife, Betty Harris Blanton; and two sons: Calvin J. (Christy) Blanton III and Jason (Victoria) Blanton.

Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, in Madison. Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment followed at the Hanson United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Hanson.