Business Afters Hours set for November 19

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

CareerSource North Florida is set to host Business After Hours next week and you're invited! On Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., join North Florida's premier workforce development center for an evening of fellowship and excitement.

Located in the Pic-N-Sav complex, in Madison, CareerSource North Florida is led by Diane Head and offers a wide variety of services and tools to help a community of unemployed citizens find a job that will boost them into a successful career. The mission at CareerSource North Florida is to develop an ecosystem of business and job seekers that sustains a thriving community.

CareerSource North Florida is located at 705 E Base St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-2672 or visit www.careersourcenorthflorida.com.

The Business After Hours mixers have become popular social networking events offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community and friendship bonds.