Business After Hours scheduled

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After a successful event at the Main Street Playhouse and Event Center, Business After Hours is scheduled to take place once again in the month of March with fellowship, networking and a great time. This month, Business After Hours will be hosted by Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Tuesday, March 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center (MHRC) is a 60-bed skilled nursing facility with private and semi-private rooms. Their dedicated team of professionals provide skilled nursing care and rehabilitation based on a well-defined, individualized plan of care. MHRC provides physical and occupational therapies for the following: joint replacements, stroke recovery, neck and back pain, balance disturbances, impaired abilities to perform activities of daily living, and much more. MHRC also provides speech therapy.

MHRC is one of 12 Summit Care II’s facilities and was awarded the company’s Presidential Circle award for outstanding operational service. MHRC holds a five-star status and holds the Bronze Medal National Quality award.

Business After Hours will feature light refreshments and a couple of door prizes for a few lucky guests in attendance. MHRC is located at 2481 West US Hwy. 90, in Madison. If you would like more information about the services MHRC offers, you may call them at (850) 973-4880.