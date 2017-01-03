Business After Hours hosted by Madison County Chamber of Commerce

Cheltsie Holbrook, Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted the December Business After Hours event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Four Freedoms Park Gazebo.

Approximately 50 people gathered at the gazebo to enjoy fellowship, business networking and lots of good food. All attendees enjoyed a variety of food such as spinach dip, pinwheels, baked goods, beverages and much more. After some food and fellowship, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce drew for door prizes that went to the evening’s attendees.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is located at 316 SW Pinckney Street in Madison. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s main goal is to build and promote local businesses in the hopes that the success of the business leads to prosperity in the community. By holding these monthly Business After Hours events, they hope to help promote and ensure the advancement of the local community via a pro-business climate. They can be contacted at (850) 973-2788.

Business After Hours is a popular social and networking event offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. These events are being held monthly at different office locations. Guests are able to mix and mingle; eat and drink; and take a walk-about or guided tour of the business facility. It’s an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community bonds. This event is held on the third Tuesday of each month, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at a different Chamber member’s office.

The Tuesday, Jan. 17, Chamber Business After Hours will be held at Made to Order Catering Services, Inc., located at 5806 NE Colin Kelly Hwy, in Madison. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be given.

Business After Hours events are free and open to the public, especially to Chamber members. “People do business with people they know,” reiterates Chamber Executive Director Phyllis Williams.

For more information about Chamber activities, services, and events contact Phyllis Williams, executive director, at (850) 973-2788 or email frontdesk@madisonfl.org. Emerald G. Parsons, of Greene Publishing, Inc., is chairperson for Business After Hours. If your business would like to sign up for an upcoming month, you may contact her at (850) 973-4141.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Emerald G. Parsons, December 20, 2016

Kaitlynn Culpepper, Tri-County Electric Cooperative Community Relations Specialist, accepts the door prize she won at the Business After Hours event from Phyllis Williams, Madison County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.