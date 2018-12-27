Business After Hours celebrated at Smith Mansion

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After relocating the Business After Hours event from the offices of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to the Smith Mansion, in Madison, the Christmas edition of Business After Hours offered great fellowship on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The social networking event took place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The historic Smith Mansion held approximately 30 chamber members, employers, employees and community members, for the annual Christmas gathering. Guests were treated with light hors d'oeuvres such as a snowman cheeseball, jelly cheese, spinach dip with bread and chips, as well as other foods and desserts. Additionally, guests were treated to cookies, cakes and even eggnog!

During the event, eight door prizes were given to lucky guests. Door prizes included a Daisy and Dukes gift card; Norris Café gift card; a candle and scent packet, donated by Southern Grace Gifts; scented skincare, donated by Carol Gibson; a scented candle and matches, donated by Chamber Executive Director Phyllis Williams; a baked goods basket, donated by Grumpy's Diner; and two containers of homemade fudge, donated by Town of Lee Mayor Eddie Bell.

The next Business After Hours event will be hosted by Madison County Community Bank (MCCB), located at 301 E Base St., in Madison. Founded in 1999, MCCB is a locally-managed financial institution which benefits the citizens of Madison County and the surrounding area. The bank offers a full line of checking and savings products for individuals and businesses with dedicated representatives who are eager to help their customers in any way possible. For more information, call (850) 973-2400 or log onto mccbflorida.com.

The Business After Hours mixers have become popular social networking events offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community and friendship bonds.