Business After Hours at Madison Health and Rehab

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, March 20, Madison Health and Rehabilitation welcomed a number of people from local municipalities, corporations and businesses for the monthly Business After Hours social networking event, sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Madison Health and Rehab is a five-star, 60-bed skilled nursing facility, awarded with their company's Presidential Circle Award for outstanding operation service. Providing around-the-clock care from RNs, LPNs, and CNAs, Madison Health and Rehab offers medication administration, IV therapy, post-surgical care, physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The evening was adorned with finger foods and refreshments such as meatballs, boiled shrimp, fruit, cheese, crackers, pinwheels, punch and water. During the event, four lucky attendees won a gift certificate to Norris Cafe in downtown Madison. Those winners were: Joseph Herring, Catherine Monismith, Kimberly Jackson and Garrett Hammond.

The next Business After Hours event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 17, at Big Bend Hospice. Everyone is invited to attend. Big Bend Hospice is located at 275 W Base St., in Madison.