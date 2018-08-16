Burns Funeral Home to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The August Business After Hours event is scheduled to be hosted by Burns Funeral Home, located on Lake Frances at 323 SE Lakeshore Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and their guests are invited to visit from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and enjoy great food, fine fellowship and nice refreshments.

Burns Funeral Home is owned by Tommy Murrow and Steve Green and is a full-service funeral home. While at Business After Hours, you can meet the Madison funeral staff: Rusty Newsome, Julie Cherry and others. You can also enter to win one of four gift cards to Busy Bee, Southern Grace, Norris Cafe or Cucinella's Pizza.

With offices in Madison, Perry and Mayo, their dedicated service began in 1954 when Joe P. Burns moved to Perry and opened the funeral home. Recognizing the uniqueness of every family, the Burns Funeral Home staff provides personalized assistance to create a meaningful service that honors the life and memory of your loved one.

The Business After Hours mixers have become popular social networking events offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthen community and friendship bonds.