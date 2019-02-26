Bunting turns illness into strength

Mickey Starling:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you grew up with Madison native Jane Carole Bunting, you may recall a relatively shy young lady who was artful at avoiding much of the drama associated with growing up. Underneath that thin layer of shyness, there was more than enough motivation to overcome whatever obstacles came her way. As high school came into view, Bunting's passion for athletics was in full bloom. This came as little surprise to most, since her father, Bill Bunting, Sr., was a physical education instructor and her mother, Janis Bunting, was an avid tennis player.

Of course, athletic endeavors require some physical prowess and Bunting was determined to be at her best. As a freshman at Madison County High School (MCHS), she became interested in weightlifting, but there was no such class available at the time. Her father encouraged former varsity football coach "Bud" O'Hara to consider starting a class, which he did. The class was an instant hit and filled up immediately. Years later, the class continues to thrive at MCHS, as does the girls' sports program, in general. Bunting went on to fulfill her high school years playing on the tennis team and cheerleading. In her limited spare time, Bunting was dancing at Becky's Dance Steps Studio, in Madison.

As Bunting entered the University of Florida, her motivation continued to be evident as she pursued a double major, earning a Bachelors of Science (B.S.) degree in both Advertising and Public Relations. Staying true to the family alma mater, Bunting went on to receive her Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree, with a marketing emphasis, from the University of Mississippi.

Leaving college, Bunting took a wide variety of jobs, working briefly in The Madison County School System; doing sales and strategic planning for T.M.M. (Total Military Management), in Jacksonville; serving for four years as the box office manager for the Jacksonville Suns, an AA farm team that contracts with the Florida Marlins; and her current job as a professional sales representative for Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in Jacksonville.

During her time with the Jacksonville Suns, now known as the "Jumbo Shrimp," Bunting worked long hours and food was normally provided on site. The options available weren't exactly healthy most of the time and this created some bad eating habits for Bunting. She was diagnosed with Onset Hypoglycemia in 2012, which meant her body was now over-producing insulin. Following her doctor's advice, Bunting reduced her carbohydrate intake to 60 grams per day. However, the results were not good, as Bunting became increasingly lethargic and her metabolism seemed to disappear. "I would gain three pounds every time I ate a meal outside of my diet," said Bunting.

The ups and downs of this diet plan continued for two years, until Bunting met Ashley Mayer, a Nurse Practitioner and owner of Grit Health and Fitness, who offered a different approach to Bunting's issues. Mayer uses an online program that tracks proteins, carbs and fats. Mayer offers individualized plans for her clients that suit their specific needs. Bunting is now free to consume over 200 grams of carbs per day and she lost three pounds after the first week of her new plan. With her energy restored, Bunting needed some new goals to help her maintain a healthy lifestyle. Mayer was involved in bikini competitions at the time and she encouraged Bunting to give it a try.

Bunting competed in four contests in 2016, her first year in the competitions. She placed in three of the four contests, coming in second in her third show, beaten by a 16 year-old. "That was a win in my book," said Bunting, who was 36 at the time. Bunting competed in her final show in May of 2017. "I decided to stop because the judging for these events is completely subjective. Some judges prefer a more muscular tone, some want a softer tone," said Bunting. "Others prefer blondes, or taller girls, etc. It makes it impossible to be prepared for competition without specific guidelines."

Leaving bikini competitions was not the end of Bunting's fitness quest. Some of her friends were involved with Crossfit, a popular exercise franchise. Their enjoyment of this program drew Bunting in. "Every workout motivates me to do better and the community of people is great," said Bunting.

Bunting has already entered two Crossfit competitions. She placed second in April of 2018, in the novice division of the "Festivus" competition. Bunting competed in the Grit games in October of 2018. Though her team did not place in that event, she was pleased that her friend, Melissa Gamalero, of Madison, was on the winning team in that competition. Bunting is known for being the unofficial greeter at Crossfit because of her ability to make new people feel welcomed. "Having been the quiet one, I know you can miss out on a lot," said Bunting. "I want to help other people feel good and accepted." Having been through the health and fitness struggles that Bunting has endured, she has plenty of encouragement to offer. "Take a deep breath and take control of your circumstances," said Bunting. "Do what you enjoy and stick with it. It's important to have a good relationship with food and go have a life."

What makes Bunting genuinely beautiful has nothing to do with muscle tone or hair color. Her beauty radiates from the desire to inspire others and help them to see the value and importance of their lives, one greeting at a time.