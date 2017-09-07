Budget hearings and inter-local agreement

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Greenville Town Council will conduct a public hearing for the town's proposed budget on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. During the session, the council will adopt a tentative budget and millage rate, via resolution. Then on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., the council will hold another public hearing to adopt the final version of the budget and millage rate.

The current proposed budget shows an increase of the town's millage rate from 9.0439 to the maximum allowable rate of 10. A millage rate is the rate of tax per thousand dollars of taxable value. To determine the ad valorem tax, divide the taxable value by 1,000 and multiply by the millage rate. For example, $100,000 in taxable value with a millage rate of 5 would generate $500 in taxes. If that millage rate were 10, $1,000 in taxes would be generated.

In other Town news, the selected committee to oversee the finalization of an inter-local agreement between the Town of Greenville and the Madison County Sheriff's Office met on Wednesday, Aug. 23. During the meeting, the committee went through a draft version that was originally prepared by Attorney Clay Schnitker. Several recommendations for changes were made, which will be presented to the Town Council at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.