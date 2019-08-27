Broncos win big on opening night

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Perhaps the loneliest position on the Madison County Central School (MCCS) Broncos football team is the punter. At least, that's the way it seemed during their opening game against the Florida High Middle School Seminoles on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Boot Hill Stadium. The Broncos were able to take advantage of Seminole turnovers and Jacarre Fleming's rushing to take a convincing 42-6 win over the Seminoles.

After Florida High won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, the Broncos received the opening kickoff. A short kick and a good return set the Broncos offense in good field position on the Seminole 33-yard line. The Broncos moved the ball toward the goal line and the drive was capped off when Fleming punched the ball over the line. The following point-after-touchdown (PAT) was good and the score was 7-0 in favor of the Broncos with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter. The Broncos defense went into action on the next drive when they forced a fumble and the Broncos took over on the Seminoles' 20-yard line. That drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown run by Sean Williams. The PAT was good and the score was now 14-0 with the Broncos seemingly in firm control. The quarter ended with the Broncos stiffening once again on defense and forcing a Seminole punt.

On the first play of the second quarter Fleming showed why his nick-name is "Smoke" when he "smoked" the Seminoles with a 65-yard punt return for Bronco TD number three. The PAT was good and the score was now 21-0 with 7:39 remaining in the first half. On the next Seminole possession, the Broncos forced another turnover and took over at the Seminole 23-yard line. A couple of plays later, Varlan Terry scampered eight yards into the end-zone. Another successful PAT made the score 28-0 with 4:41 remaining until intermission. The next Seminole drive appeared to end with a Bronco interception, but a holding call on the Broncos kept the drive alive. The Seminoles were then able to get on the scoreboard with a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Seminoles' two-point conversion attempt was stopped and the score was 28-6, with 1:13 left in the second quarter. The Broncos struck quickly as the first half drew to a close. After starting their drive on the 45-yard line, Fleming galloped 35 yards to pay-dirt for another Bronco touchdown. The PAT put the score at 35-6 as the first half came to a close.

The Seminoles had the first possession of the second half near mid-field, but the drive stalled at the Bronco 40-yard line. A bad snap on the punt put the Broncos in good field position again, this time at the Seminoles' 46-yard line. On the Broncos' next drive, the Broncos went backwards, due to a couple of penalties and found themselves in a fourth-and-25 situation. The Broncos decided to keep the punter on the sidelines and go for the first down. Fleming not only secured a first down, but he ran 55 yards all the way to the end-zone. The PAT was good and the score was 42-6, with 1:13 remaining in the third period. The next Seminole drive stalled at the Bronco 42-yard line with the final minutes of the contest ticking away. The only Bronco possession that did not end with a Bronco touchdown was the final possession of the ball game when the Broncos ran the clock out on fourth down.

Next on the Broncos' schedule will be an away game at Thomas County Middle School, in Thomasville on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Broncos will be home again on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for a contest with the Trojans of Hamilton Middle School. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., at Boot Hill Stadium, on the Madison County High School campus.