Bringing Christmas joy by caroling

Cheltsie Holbrook

First Baptist Church of Madison spread Christmas cheer to Madison County residents by Christmas caroling on Wednesday night, Dec. 18.

The fun night began when the Awana children had the opportunity to make Christmas ornaments and enjoy some treats and hot chocolate. After crafts, church members split up into two groups and hit the streets, going door to door singing Christmas carols. Once Christmas cheer had been spread, the carolers went back to the fellowship hall at the church and enjoyed a delicious meal consisting of soup, sandwiches and treats.