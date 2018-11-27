Breaking Stereotypes: The baby boy is on His way

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the beginning of November, my co-worker (I won't say Rick Patrick's name because I don't call people out like that) began playing Christmas music. My philosophy is this: don't play Christmas music or put up your Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. It's unconstitutional and it's a heinous sin, as stated in III John 36:4 (that's not an actual book, nor is it really a sin). Call me a grinch if you want, I'll take it with a grain of salt.

Now that Thanksgiving is over though, I've come to look forward to the season of Christmas and all the joy it brings to me and my family, as well as people all over the world. I know some who don't celebrate the holiday and that's completely okay.

Even though Jesus probably wasn't born on Dec. 25, let's take a minute to think about where Mary was in her pregnancy at this time. More than eight months along, what could she have been thinking? The skin around her belly was stretching and it was hard for her to sleep at night. She could feel Jesus move and kick around in her belly while growing and developing – essentially preparing to make His entrance. Mary was anxious, yet extremely tired.

As any mother today would, was she concerned for the coming child's safety in the world? Maybe she was comforted by the Holy Spirit, knowing that He is the son of God and would be without Sin, though most would hate and mock Him.

Mary didn't have plans to check in to a five-star room at the Bethlehem Bed and Breakfast to give birth comfortably. Nor did she have the pleasure of a doctor or a midwife to coach her through this virgin pregnancy that almost caused the divorce of she and Joseph. More than eight months along, what could she have been thinking?

Did she know that her soon-to-be baby boy would one day walk on water? Did she know that her soon-to-be baby boy would be the saving grace of all nations?

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David's throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this." (Isaiah 9:6-7)