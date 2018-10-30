Breaking Stereotypes: That’s my King, do you know Him?

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In 2014, I took a Christ, Culture and University class at Southeastern University. All students were required to sign up to teach a customized and unique devotion at least once per semester. It was around this time that year when I had the pleasure of speaking to my classmates about Dr. S.M. Lockridge's speech that has become famous for his passion and eagerness to tell others about "My King," as he states.

During Dr. Lockridge's statement, he says: "My King is a sovereign King. No means of measure can define His limitless love. He's enduringly strong. He's entirely sincere. He's eternally steadfast. He's immortally graceful. He's imperially powerful. He's impartially merciful. Do you know Him?" Dr. Lockridge continued to state that Christ was the key to knowledge, the roadway to righteousness. He also states that Christ serves the unfortunate and regards the aged, cleansing the lepers and delivers the captives.

"I wish I could describe Him to you, but He's indescribable, He's incomprehensible. He's invincible, He's irresistible," said Dr. Lockridge. "You can't get Him out of your mind. You can't get Him off of your hand. You can't outlive Him and you can't live without Him. The Pharisees couldn't stand Him, but they found out they couldn't stop Him. Pilate couldn't find any fault in Him. Herod couldn't kill Him. Death couldn't handle Him, and the grave couldn't hold Him."

When I first heard this speech on Easter more than five years ago, I fell completely in love with Jesus Christ and who He is. I think of Dr. Lockridge's speech often and never will I forget his words to describe our King. "For there is one God and one mediator between God and humanity, Christ Jesus, Himself human, who gave Himself – a ransom for all, a testimony at the proper time." (1 Timothy 2:5-6)