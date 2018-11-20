Breaking Stereotypes: Be a pilgrim

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Nov. 11, 1620, almost four centuries ago, pilgrims arrived in New England, in the northeastern part of what we know as the United States of America. According to history, pilgrims, those who travel for religious purposes, traveled to America in search of religious freedom. The voyage to America took 66 days of sailing upon the Atlantic Ocean.

By 1621, many of the approximately 102 foreigners had died due to illness after settling on land, but in early autumn of 1621, the surviving Pilgrims celebrated a successful harvest, known as the first Thanksgiving at the Plymouth colony. Edward Winslow, one of the most well-known pilgrims, wrote: "And although it be not always so plentiful, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty. (sic)"

According to the Pilgrim Hall Museum, the pilgrims did not call this harvest a "Thanksgiving," however, they did give thanks to God and, to the pilgrims, a day of thanksgiving was purely religious.

This Thanksgiving, let us reflect on the goodness and mercy that God has given us, His children. While we may be surrounded by a dozen family members and temptations of glutton with multiple plates of turkey, cranberry sauce and sinful desserts, we can thank God for the roof over our head, the shoes on our feet and the salvation that Jesus Christ provided by hanging on a cross for our sins, just as the pilgrims gave thanks to God for what they had received.

"The trumpeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the Lord. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise to the Lord and sang: 'He is good; his love endures forever.' Then the temple of the Lord was filled with the cloud," (2 Chronicles 5:13).

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Enjoy the time with your loved ones and, as always, enjoy the feast!