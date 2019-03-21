Boyz to Kings opens new headquarters

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Boyz to Kings organization recently achieved a great milestone by officially opening their new headquarters at 147 Pete Mobley Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 28. Surrounded by family, friends and community leaders; Boyz to Kings founder Merv Mattair's two children, Lyric and TJ Mattair, cut the ribbon to officially open the new headquarters building. The event comes amidst more good news for the community organization that offers mentorship for young men. Boyz to Kings recently caught the attention of officials with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to enter into a contract to provide more services targeted toward the youth of Madison County. The Boyz to Kings will work closely with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) to provide mentorship programs to youth. According to Mattair, it is expected that Boyz to Kings will serve as a blueprint for other communities and organizations around the state to provide similar services to youth statewide.