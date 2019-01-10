Boyz to Kings accepting applications

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With many great things coming for the group in 2019, Marvin "Merv" Mattair is announcing the opening of 10 new slots for young men to grow and succeed within Boyz to Kings.

Although Boyz to Kings serves youth ages seven to 17, the current 10 slots are very limited, only available to boys ages seven to 11, and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. All applicants must be referred by a parent or school official with parental consent. Additionally, parental involvement is a requirement in order to better serve the youth. Youth must be willing to accept help and work toward greatness.

With acceptance into Boyz to Kings, each participant will receive two success coaching sessions per week, one mentoring interaction per week and one parental engagement workshop per month. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, and there is no fee to apply. All applications received after the stated deadline will be placed on a waiting list.

"We are opening up 10 more slots within Boyz to Kings for youth and parents," said Founder and President Mattair. "We understand that there are around 157,680 hours from zero to age 18 and that true life skills, as well as other training, starts at home. Boyz to Kings is not an eight to five [event;] we form relationships to help with bringing the greatness out of each young man."

The Boyz to Kings family has been in existence since 2010 and has continually grown with a diverse population of youth and parents. Boyz to Kings is led by parents and the empowerment of other adults through their involved acts has been effective for themselves and the youth of Madison County. For more information or to apply, contact Mattair at (850) 673-1003 or Bobby Thompkins at (850) 673-1490.