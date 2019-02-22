Boyz II Men, Dan + Shay set to perform at Wild Adventures; Big names return

Story submitted

Wild Adventures Theme Park, in Valdosta, Ga. announced its 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup on Thursday, Feb. 21, revealing a schedule that includes performances from award-winning stars and a season full of engaging, family-centered events.

2019 Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay (June 22) and Lauren Daigle (June 29) anchor the lineup that also includes fellow Grammy Award-winners Coolio, Young MC and All-4-One (Aug.17), as well as Grammy Nominated-artists Lonestar (April 6), Foreigner (April 27), Jeremy Camp (May 4), Color Me Badd (Aug. 17) and Skillet (Aug.10), who will return by popular demand for their 10th consecutive year. Scotty McCreery will be making an appearance on Saturday, May 11, as well as Air Supply, who will perform on Saturday, Aug. 3.

On Saturday, April 13, Grammy Nominated-artist Larry the Cable Guy will take the All-Star stage. One of the top comedians in the country, Dan Whitney, affectionally known by his stage name, Larry the Cable Guy, is a multi-platinum recording artist. He was starred in several movies and is also the voice of the beloved Mater in the Golden Globe-winning animated feature, "Cars."

With over 60 million albums sold, dubbing them the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men will grace Wild Adventures Theme Park with their soulful sound on Saturday, May 18. Boyz II Men has won four Grammy awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, among other awards and honors including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are most known for their hits, the funky "Motownphilly" and the heartfelt "A Song for Mama."

Saturday, June 8, Casting Crowns will make their way to the South Georgia theme park. With career record sales exceeding over 11 million copies, Casting Crowns has been the top-selling act in Christian music since 2007. Formed in 2001 in Atlanta, Ga., Casting Crowns are the multi-platinum selling band behind songs such as: "Praise You In This Storm," "East To West" and "Only Jesus."

At the beginning of July, catch Uncle Kracker on stage on Saturday, July 6. Uncle Kracker vaulted to stardom as the charismatic presence and chief collaborator in Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band and shortly after launched his solo career, enticing fans with smash hits "Follow Me," "In A Little While" and "Drift Away," which set a Billboard record for most weeks at number one on any chart.

"This may be the most celebrated lineup of performers we have ever had at Wild Adventures," said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. "Dan + Shay and Lauren Daigle are selling out shows across the country, and every artist that will take the stage this season is a platinum-selling act. We could not be more excited to share these experiences with our guests, and they are all included with park admission or a season pass."

2019 All-Star Concerts begin with Lonestar performing the Season Passholder Appreciation Day Concert on Saturday, April 6. Free reserved seats will be available to season pass holders on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the concert.

2019 Special Events begin with Stars of Wrestling on March 23 and continue with The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest National Qualifying Event, Big Top Circus featuring the Anastasinis, La Fiesta and many more.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2019 Season Pass. Reserved seats are available at an additional cost and became available to season pass holders at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25. Reserved concert seats will be available for purchase by all guests on Monday, March 4.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2019 season on Saturday, March 9 with the debut of Discovery Outpost, a new three-acre adventure area featuring six family-friendly rides, immersive wildlife experiences at Alligator Alley and daring feats at the Gator Bridge, a netted rope bridge suspended seven feet above the alligator habitat. Dinosaur Explore is also returning with more than 20 moving and roaring prehistoric creatures.

2019 Season Passes are available at savings of up to $15. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com, by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting the park weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the "Top 30 Waterparks" in the country by U.S. News and World Report.