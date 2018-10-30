Boston Butt Sale: Order now!

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Cherry Lake Fire and Rescue announces the annual Thanksgiving Boston Butt Sale, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2612 NE Cherry Lake Circle, in Pinetta. Pick-up begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

To order a delicious Boston Butt, please call (850) 929-2354 and leave a message. Please leave your name, phone number and number of butts desired. A representative from Cherry Lake Fire and Rescue will call you back, in time, to confirm your order.