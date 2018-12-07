Bonnie and Clyde caught Missouri murders lead MCSO in pursuit

John Willoughby Greene Publishing, Inc.

After leading Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies on a chase into the western part of Madison County, Missouri murderers were caught and taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to a report from Major David Harper of the MCSO, at 10:19 a.m., the MCSO Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of South State Road 53. The vehicle was described as a black Nissan with a South Carolina license plate. The Nissan was occupied by a male and a female.

While responding to the vehicle, the MCSO deputy learned that the tag attached to the Nissan had been reported stolen. As the deputy arrived, the driver (later identified as Aaron Michael Lewis, 36, of Bland, Miss.) started the car and fled at a high rate of speed northbound on State Road 53. The deputy initiated pursuit with his emergency lights and siren activated. Speeds quickly exceeded 100 miles per hour as other responding deputies joined in the pursuit.

The pursuit continued into the City of Madison where deputies were assisted by officers from the Madison Police Department (MPD) as Lewis turned west onto Base St. The pursuit continued west at speeds of 115 miles per hour toward Greenville. Deputies maintained pursuit as other responding deputies were able to get ahead of the pursuit and deploy tire deflation devices, which later disabled the Nissan, successfully ending the pursuit. Lewis and his passenger, identified as Brooke A. Buddemeyer, 29, of Bland, Miss., were arrested without further incident.

During further investigation, MCSO deputies learned that both Lewis and Buddemeyer were wanted in Missouri for second-degree murder. A nationwide attempt to locate the pair had been previously issued by the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, in Gasconade County, Miss. Both Lewis and Buddemeyer were transported to the Madison County Jail. Lewis was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked and was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder. Buddemeyer was arrested on warrants for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Both Lewis and Buddemeyer remain in the Madison County Jail.

"I would like to personally thank the citizen that called the MCSO and alerted us to this vehicle. I am extremely proud of our deputies and the officers of the MPD," said Major David Harper. "Through a coordinated effort, two individuals wanted for murder in another state were arrested and taken off the streets in Madison County."

Arrested:

Aaron Micheal Lewis

04/27/1982

Bland, MO 65014

Arrest Warrant – Murder Second Degree

Fleeing and Eluding

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Controlled Substance

Resist Without Violence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DWLSR

Brooke Allison Buddemeyer

02/23/1989

Bland, MO 65014

Arrest Warrant – Murder Second Degree

Arrest Warrant – Armed Criminal Action