John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is currently investigating bomb threats, received by phone, at Lake Park of Madison, located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 25.

According to MCSO Major David Harper, all residents and employees of Lake Park of Madison were evacuated while the building was searched by multiple MCSO deputies during both incidents. It was determined that nothing suspicious was identified or located. Lake Park of Madison was then cleared and deemed safe for residents and employees to return and resume their normal schedule. No injuries were reported during these incidents.

The investigation to identify and locate the person(s) responsible for making these threats is currently on-going. If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (850) 973-4001, ext. 1, and ask to speak to an investigator.