Bobby Wilson Haskell, 83, passed away at South Georgia Medical Center on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Valdosta. surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Monticello, to Leslie D. Haskell and Ione Love Flowers Haskell.

Bobby honorably served our country in the United States Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Cherry Lake Baptist Church. Bobby worked with the Department of Agriculture as a Road Guard Inspector for 13 years. He also worked with the City of Madison as a Police Dispatcher/Fireman, a Foreman with Dixie Packers and Security with North Florida Community College. He was a member of Madison Elks Club, a Co-Founder of the Madison County Bass Club and an avid outdoorsman.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Leslie D. Haskell and Ione Love Flowers; and a brother, Lavonne Haskell.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Haskell; his son, Doug Haskell (Farie); his two daughters: Liz Haskell Kaman (Robbie) and Gayla Lynn Lewis (Lane), of Rowlett, Tx.; his sister, Patsy Samson (Jerry); seven grandchildren: Tyler, Alexa, Dexter, Daniel, Brandy, Chad and Kelsey; and he was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Bodie, Mazzy, Rylan, and Adyson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with Rev. Murrell Bennett officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

