Billy Gene Hodge, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on Aug. 20, 1950, in Valdosta Ga., to Gary Paul Hodge and Ruby Pansy McDonald Daughdrill. Mr. Hodge graduated from Lowdnes High School in 1968. Mr. Hodge owned and operated Swacars, Inc. with his brother and also established Bluebird Lawn Maintenance. Later in his life, he worked with his uncle Harold at Southern Salvage Company. He was known for his honesty and humility. He loved his family, fishing, photography and his dog, Bud. He was a hard worker and loved being outside in nature.

Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife, Debra Blair Hodge, of Lake Park; his children: Chad Hodge Craig (R. David), of Baltimore Md. and Tonya Hodge Rosenberger (Jay), of Arlington, Texas; his grandchildren: Matthew Rosenberger, Anabelle Rosenberger and Jansen Hodge Craig; his mother, Ruby Daughdrill, of Valdosta; his brother, Keith Hodge (Lisa), of Lake Park; and sister, Kathy Fondren of Valdosta; his brother-in-law, Terry McCulley and numerous other friends who are like family.

Mr. Hodge is preceded in death by his grandchildren: Asher Hodge Craig and Holland Hodge Craig; his father, Paul Hodge; his stepfather, Chris Daughdrill; his brother-in-law, John Fondren; his sister-in-law, Theresa Raines; his mother-in-law, Barbara Croley; and father-in-law, Murray Blair.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carson McLean Funeral Home, in Valdosta. A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, Fla. on Friday, Jan. 25, at 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Fla. Please also consider making a donation online to Winn Dixie Hope Lodge, in Gainesville, Fla. (2121 SW 16th St, Gainesville, Fla. 32608-1417) in memory of Mr. Hodge. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at beggsfuneral.com.