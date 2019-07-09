Billie Jean Fuqua, age 78, passed away July 3, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 12, at 12 p.m. in Ebenezer Cemetery in Madison, Fla. Visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel.

Billie Jean was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Madison, to William Thomas and Jean Morris Coody. She grew up in Madison where she was a member of First Baptist Church, in Madison. She was Owner and Director of Miss Jean's Kindergarten and Day Care which her mother, Mrs. Jean Coody had established in Madison. She loved working with children over many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by one son, Carl Fuqua, and his wife, Angela, of Tallahassee, Fla.; one daughter, Kayte Jean Locke, and her husband, Richard, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; one brother, Tom Coody, of Quitman, Ga.; and four grandchildren: Loran McKenzie Fuqua and Luke William Fuqua, both of Tallahassee; and McKayla Jean Locke and Daniel Thomas Locke, of Soddy-Daisy.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, of Madison, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com. Donations may be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library; 111 Dollywood Lane Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 37863.