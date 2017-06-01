Bill watch: Governor vetoes liquor bill

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Senate Bill (SB) 106, which would have allowed grocery stores and some other retail outlets to sell liquor alongside beer and wine, was vetoed by Florida Governor Rick Scott on Wednesday, May 24. The bill achieved what a small portion of bills do, making it through the tumultuous legislative process to finally arrive on the Governor's desk.

“I carefully reviewed this bill, and I have met with stakeholders on both sides,” said Scott. “I listened closely to what they had to say, and I understand that both positions have merit. Nevertheless, I have heard concerns as to how this bill could affect many small businesses across Florida. I was a small business owner, and many locally owned businesses have told me how this bill will impact their families and their ability to create jobs.”

Target, Walmart, and Publix were the biggest proponents of the bill, as they operate stand alone liquor stores adjacent to their primary locations throughout the state.

On Tuesday, May 23, Governor Scott spoke with Walmart President and CEO Greg Foran. That conversation was not enough to persuade the Governor to sign the bill into law. According to the Florida Independent Spirits Association President Rory Eggers, more than 1,000 letters were delivered to the Governor voicing concerns and asking him to veto the bill.