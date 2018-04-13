Big Bend Hospice to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the monthly Business After Hours networking and social event will be held at Big Bend Hospice, on Tuesday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Big Bend Hospice is located at 275 W Base St., in Madison.

The mission of Big Bend Hospice is to provide expert health care, encouragement, hope, compassion, and companionship to those who are in need in Madison County and surrounding counties. Big Bend Hospice's care team works together to meet the physical needs of patients, and emotional and spiritual needs of their families. Among the team are personal physicians, hospice medical directors, nurses, aides, social workers, volunteers, chaplains, and therapists.

Join Big Bend Hospice staff and Advisory Council, Madison County Chamber staff, and fellow Chamber members for networking, fellowship, and refreshments. For more information, contact Michele Brantley at (850) 556-7491 or micheleb@bigbendhospice.org.