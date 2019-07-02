Big Bend Hospice honors veterans throughout the year

Story Submitted by Big Bend Hospice

Independence Day is a celebration with family, friends and fireworks. It is also a day to honor those protecting our freedom and Veterans. Big Bend Hospice (BBH) is proud to honor and serve Veterans and their loved ones throughout the year.

BBH became a member of the National "We Honor Veterans" program in 2013, receiving the pinnacle four stars rating by providing unique programs to patients who served in the Armed Forces. One particular service is Valor Ceremonies, offered to any Veteran to honor their time in service. The ceremonies are conducted by trained volunteers, many of whom are Veterans themselves.

"Vet-to-Vet" visits are one-to-one companionship home or facility visits to aid Veterans with a means of discussing unresolved or underlying grief they may have endured during their time in service. This service benefits combat Veterans by allowing them to discuss what they went through with fellow Veterans who may be better equipped in empathizing with what they have overcome.

BBH's Jean McCully House has two distinct places which honor Veterans every day. The Veterans "Tree of Life" displays dog tags for every Veteran in BBH's care. A complimentary tag is given to the family. The Memorial Garden pays tribute with custom designed emblems, representing each branch of service and prisoners of war; a walkway lined with memorial pavers and a sound system that plays "Taps" at noon daily and for special occasions.

BBH's Veteran Liaison is also available to discuss any concerns or interests in receiving Veteran Affairs (VA) benefits, such as assisting with requesting a copy of the Veteran's DD-214, referring clients to their appointed VA representative and community resources available to Veterans.

BBH's Valor program would not be possible without a dedicated Valor Team and through support from the community.

Our Veterans have served with honor; it is now our turn to serve them with honor.

Big Bend Hospice has been serving this community since 1983 with compassionate end of life care along with grief and loss counselors available to provide information and support to anyone in Leon, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin or Wakulla County. If you would like additional information about services, please call (850) 878-5310 or visit www.bigbendhospice.org.