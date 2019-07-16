Big Bend Hospice has a new Volunteer Coordinator

Story Submitted

Big Bend Hospice (BBH) is proud to announce that Kelly Williams is the new Volunteer Coordinator for Madison County. In her new role, Kelly will be assisting in recruiting and training new volunteers. These volunteers provide companionship and socialization to BBH patients. They run errands, make light meals, write letters, organize mail and provide respite support for caregivers. Some volunteers provide administrative assistance and others help honor our patients who are veterans.

She has an extensive, professional background and is excited for the opportunity to grow the Madison Volunteer Corps. Prior to officially joining BBH, Kelly volunteered for seven years with BBH's bereavement department. This is another opportunity for someone in the community to give back.

If you would like to be a part of this dedicated team, contact Kelly at (850) 566-7485 or kswilliams@bigbendhospice.org.

Volunteers are the heart of Big Bend Hospice!

Big Bend Hospice has been serving this community since 1983 with compassionate end of life care along with grief and loss counselors available to provide information and support to anyone in Leon, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin or Wakulla County. If you would like additional information about services, please call (850) 878-5310 or visit www.bigbendhospice.org