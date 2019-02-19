Big Bend Brew Fest slated for March 2

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Rotary Club of Perry is once again throwing Big Bend Brew Fest, an event that has become an all-time favorite among residents and visitors, alike. On Saturday, March 2, at Rosehead Park in downtown Perry, stop by for unlimited tastings of over one hundred different beers from brewers all over the southeast United States. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. However, VIP ticket holders gain an early entry at 4 p.m. A standard admission ticket includes entry to the festival and unlimited beer tastings. The VIP ticket includes a goodie bag, one additional hour of tasting and a hospitality tent with food and snacks, as well as pretzel necklaces.

The club has, once again, secured dozens of breweries and 70+ different beers. This year, craft beer is the focus, with many beer styles represented, including pale ales, IPAs, porters, stouts, wheats, ambers and lagers. The list of this year's brewers includes Proof Brewing Co., Bold City Brewery, Oyster City Brewing Company, 3 Daughters Brewing, First Magnitude Brewing Company, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Company, Motorworks Brewing and Grayton Beer Company. In addition to this amazing selection of beer, there will be music entertainment and delicious food available to purchase.

No person under 21 years old is allowed at Big Bend Brew Fest, including designated driver ticket holders. All persons must show valid identification at the event's entrance. This event will occur rain or shine.

Big Bend Brew Fest is an annual fundraising festival held by the Perry Rotary Club. The proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club and the City of Perry Police Department's Shop With a Cop Program. It is anticipated the event will be sold out, so be sure to grab your tickets in advance. There is so much more in store for this year's festival so you cannot afford to miss this amazing event!