Betty J. Ford

Betty Jean Young Ford, 75, of Owens Creek, Ala. and, formerly, of Greenville, Fla., passed away in Huntsville, Ala. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church, in Greenville. Tillman Funeral Home, of Monticello, (850) 997-5553, is serving the family.

Survivors include her children: Jeannette Ford, Jacqueline (Eugene) Thomas, Renada Stevens, Anita Young and Mark (Mesha) Taylor; siblings: Julia Jackson and Carolyn Manor; several grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her husband, Silas Ford, predeceased her.