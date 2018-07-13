Become a Junior Ranger on July 16

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Lee Library invites all who will come to enjoy the Florida State Parks' Junior Ranger program, presented by Florida State Park Ranger Erica Lewis on Monday, July 16. The program provides the opportunity for youth to learn, serve and share Florida's natural and cultural resources.

State parks are the epitome of Florida, attracting millions of visitors and tourists each year. Without the help of and supervision from Florida State Parks Rangers, Florida's beautiful outdoor scenery and wildlife area would not be as majestic.

Within the Junior Ranger program, Ranger Lewis will bring her knowledge about natural resources, cultural resources, recreation and service to Lee Public Library to help form new Junior Rangers to help preserve and protect Florida's nature.

The program begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library at (850) 971-5665. Lee Public Library is located at 7783 E US Hwy. 90, in Lee.