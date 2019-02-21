Be the difference: Clean Up Madison this Saturday

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you ready to make a difference in Madison County? This Saturday, Feb. 23, join the Madison County Development Council and several other community members to take part in the second annual Clean Up Madison event.

Last year, more than 200 gracious volunteers came together for the betterment of Madison County and filled two large containers full of garbage, weighing approximately four-and-a-half tons. The trash was picked up from Madison County's highways. This year, you have a chance to make a difference again!

Teams will meet at the Madison County Courthouse at 9 a.m. where you will join your fellow Madison County residents to embark on a journey to pick up litter, trash and garbage that is thrown to the wind. Teams will be assigned to clean specific regions of the County. Supplies will be provided, however, you are asked to bring your own gloves.

For more information about the 2019 Clean Up Madison, call the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 973-2788. You may also email chamber@madisonfl.org. The Madison County Courthouse is located at the corner of Range Ave. and U.S. Hwy. 90, in Madison.