Be featured in our veteran spotlight

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In Madison County, the employees of Greene Publishing, Inc. take pride in the local veterans of Madison County; whether those who have served in a previous war or those who are currently serving overseas or on a base in or out of state.

Regardless, those who wear the United States uniform proudly have our utmost respect, which is why we feature local veterans every Friday in a section of The Madison Enterprise-Recorder, titled "Hometown Veteran."

If you would like to nominate a loved one to be featured in our local veteran spotlight, you are encouraged to call John Willoughby at (850) 973-4141. You may also email reporter2@greenepublishing.com.